GameStop has 'confiscated' the staplers at a store and offered replacements to customers whose Nintendo Switch 2s were punctured

When Nintendo’s highly anticipated console launched on Thursday (05.06.25), some fans found the screens of their Switch 2 had some minor puncture marks, as GameStop employees had been stapling receipts to the box - which had then pierced the box and the LCD display of the device.

Now, GameStop has promised to offer customers who have been affected replacement Switch 2s, and vowed to drop the staplers for future orders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company wrote: “We’ve addressed a unique case of staples damaging Switch 2 screens—isolated to one store.

“Replacements have been offered. Staplers have been confiscated.”

While GameStop didn’t confirm which store had been stapling the receipts to the Switch 2 boxes, reports point to it being located in New York.

Although GameStop has offered replacements to customers whose Switch 2 screen was damaged, it may take some time for new consoles to reach those affected, as the device is in high demand and has sold out at several retailers and locations in the U.S.