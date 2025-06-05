‘Survival Kids’ has launched exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The co-op adventure title - which was helmed by Konami Digital Entertainment and Unity - has hit Nintendo’s latest console on its launch day on Thursday (05.06.25) and promises to take players on a sprawling escapade across mysterious environments.

Whether teaming up in local split screen, linking two additional consoles via GameShare, or chatting across the world using GameChat, ’Survival Kids’ was built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch 2’s new social features, and blends environmental obstacles, real-time physics, and shared problem-solving to create family-fun eureka moments.

GameShare lets Nintendo Switch 2 owners invite up to two additional players via local wireless using a single copy of 'Survival Kids', with support for both Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

Meanwhile, GameChat enhances multiplayer by enabling voice communication through the built in microphone, while Switch 2 Camera users can share live video in the player indicator UI for a more personal, immersive experience.

‘Survival Kids’ takes a streamlined, accessible approach to the adventure genre, avoiding punishing mechanics and complex systems.

With no hunger metre or inventory grind, Konami has said the focus is on fun, exploration, and steady progression - welcoming both newcomers and seasoned players alike.

‘Survival Kids’ is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 for $49.99.