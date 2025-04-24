Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have gone live in the U.S.

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have gone live in the U.S.

After revealing the console in January and showcasing its features in this month’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (02.04.25), the Japanese gaming company has opened pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the U.S. today (24.04.25) through retailers like Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy.

The console has retained its announced price tag of $449.99, with a bundle including ‘Mario Kart World’ costing $499.99.

Doubt was cast on the Switch 2’s price in the U.S. after President Donald Trump announced his sweeping global tariffs earlier this month, and Nintendo said at the time it was “actively assessing” the impact these tariffs would have on the console in the U.S. market.

Speaking about the tariffs with Wired, Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser said: “It creates a challenge. It's something we're going to have to address.”

Even so, the Nintendo head insisted “any previous tariffs were not factored into the price itself” of the Switch 2 in the U.S.

While the Switch 2 has retained its $449.99 retail price, U.S. fans may want to pre-order the console sooner rather than later, as the device is proving to be extremely popular.

In Japan, 2.2 million people have so far applied to buy the Switch 2 through the lottery process found on the My Nintendo Store, and Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted this number “far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered” at release in the country.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release globally on 5 June 2025.