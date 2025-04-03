The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99.

The Japanese gaming juggernaut revealed more details about its highly-anticipated console at yesterday’s (02.04.25) Nintendo Direct showcase, including its price, specifications and games.

For just the console, the Switch 2 will cost $449.99, though the console bundled with ‘Mario Kart World’ will come in at $499.99.

Other accessories like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, the Joy-Con 2 Controller pair and the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will cost $79.99, $89.99 and $49.99 respectively.

As for the Nintendo Switch 2 itself, the device sports a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen which can run at up to 120Hz, and will include 256GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 Dock supports 4K resolution up to 60Hz, which also features a fan to cool the console to improve performance.

In terms of the new Joy-Cons, the controllers feature ‘mouse’ functionality to allow for more precise user control.

Battery life has potentially taken a bit of a hit on the Switch 2 when compared to its OLED predecessor, and will have an estimated 2-6.5 hours of handheld playtime, while the 2021 console could last for approximately 4.5-9 hours - though Nintendo has noted “the battery life will depend on the games you play and usage conditions”.

Meanwhile, the launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2 will include the likes of ‘Mario Kart World’, ‘Split Fiction’, ‘Fortnite’, ‘Civilization VII’ and ‘Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition’.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on 5 June, and will be available to pre-order on 9 April in the U.S. and 8 April in the UK.