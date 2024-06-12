The new ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ trailer reveals a new Marquee Matchup of Omni-Man vs. Homelander

New 'Mortal Kombat 1' Trailer Reveals Omni-Man And Homelander

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for the fighting game which confirms the addition of ‘Invincible’’s Omni-Man going head-to-head with ‘The Boys’’ Homelander.

Players will get the opportunity to choose between these two iconic characters and ultimately decide which of the fictional titans will come out victorious.

Omni-Man is available for those who own Kombat Pack and can alternatively be accessed through a standalone purchase. Homelander, on the other hand, is available as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners and was made available to all players on June 11.

‘Mortal Kombat 1’ is the latest instalment in the acclaimed video game series which was developed by NetherRealm Studios and provides fans the chance to witness familiar heroes and villains in an exciting re-imagined way.

Other characters include Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

The ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Kombat Pack includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one-week early access to six playable DLC characters – Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (available now), Peacemaker (available now), Ermac (available now), Homelander (available now), and Takeda Takahashi (release date to be confirmed); and five DLC Kameo Fighters. The Kombat Pack is available now as part of the ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Premium Edition or can be purchased separately.

‘Mortal Kombat 1’ is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). To learn more about ‘Mortal Kombat 1’, please visit MortalKombat.com or join the community conversation on Instagram (@MortalKombat), TikTok (@MortalKombat), Twitter/X (@MortalKombat), Twitch (NetherRealm), YouTube (Mortal Kombat), Facebook (MortalKombat), Discord (MortalKombat), or Reddit (MortalKombat).