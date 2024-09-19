'Palword' developer Pocketpair has vowed to fight Nintendo after the Japanese company filed a lawsuit against them.

The studio – which is behind the popular monster-taming game – was sued by the gaming juggernaut and its partner The Pokemon Company this morning (19.09.24) over an alleged patent infringement, and now Pocketpair has promised to fight the lawsuit "to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas".

In a statement, the developer wrote: "We have received notice of this lawsuit and will begin the appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims of patent infringement.

"At this moment, we are unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing upon, and we have not been notified of such details.

"Pocketpair is a small indie game company based in Tokyo. Our goal as a company has always been to create fun games. We will continue to pursue this goal because we know that our games bring joy to millions of gamers around the world.

"We will continue improving 'Palworld' and strive to create a game that our fans can be proud of."

The game was played by an impressive 25 million users across Xbox and PC when it released in January, with Pockpair now reportedly looking to launch the title on the PlayStation 5 at a later date.

The developer then apologised "for any worry or discomfort that this news has caused" fans.