‘Palworld’ communications director John Buckley hasn’t ruled out bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The monster-taming title launched on PC and Xbox in January 2024 - and then came to PlayStation 5 in August - and while the game didn’t release on the original Switch, the ‘Palworld’ developer has now teased the title may hit the sequel console, so long as the hardware is “beefy enough”.

He told IGN at the Game Developers Conference in San Fransisco: “We haven't seen those specs yet. Like everyone else, we're waiting. I’m walking around GDC hoping someone will tell me them, but everyone I've spoken to says they haven't even seen them.

“If it's beefy enough, it's 100 per cent worth considering.

“We did a lot of optimization for Steam Deck, which we were really happy with. Still work to do, but we're really happy with how it turned out. So we would like to get it on more handhelds if possible.”

This comes as ‘Palworld’ developer Pocketpair remains caught up in a lawsuit from Nintendo, which alleges the studio infringed its ball-throwing mechanics seen in the Japanese company’s ‘Pokemon’ franchise.

Reflecting on the legal dispute, Buckley said: “Pretty much everyone at Pocketpair is a huge fan [of ‘Pokemon’], so it was a very depressing day, everyone heads down and walking in the rain.”