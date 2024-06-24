'Palworld's community manager has hinted at the game coming to PS5.

Palworld might be heading to Sony's PlayStation

Whilst Sony has not commented on the speculation, the addition of a blue heart to the social media post has certainly caused excitement online.

Bucky's post on X read: "I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit...hmm...how about....

[Black heart, green heart, white heart, blue heart emoji] Palworld [Black heart, green heart, white heart, blue heart emoji]

Looks good I think!"

On June 27, fans will found out more about the Sakurajima update during Summer Game Fest , after Pocketpair promised "long-awaited features".

Last month, the developer cryptically teased on the app: "Palworld will be at Summer Game Fest!

"We have a LOT of exciting things to reveal including some long awaited features!

You don't want to miss this!

"Make sure you and your Pals check it out!"

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe previously confirmed the studio is in talks to bring the game to other platforms.

It's currently available on macOS, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.