‘Prison Architect 2’ has been indefinitely delayed by Paradox Interactive.

Prison Architect 2 has been indefinitely delayed by Paradox Interactive

Having previously been pushed back twice, the simulation title - which is being developed by Kokku - was due to release on 3 September, but its publisher has now admitted the team “need[s] more time to improve both the game’s performance and its content”.

In a statement, Paradox wrote: “At this stage, we can't commit to a new release date as we need to reassess the scope of the work that is needed to be done before the game is release-ready.

“Over the next few months, we will focus on improving the game and building a more robust release timeline. This also means we will be limiting our communication with you all until we have a timeline we feel comfortable with.

“This decision aligns with our commitment here at Paradox to review and improve the quality of our released content. We are confident that delaying ‘Prison Architect 2’ is the best path forward for the game, allowing us more time to deliver a high-quality experience that honours the legacy of ‘Prison Architect’.”

The title’s delay marks the latest set-back for the company, which had only announced a few weeks ago the console release of ‘Cities: Skylines II’ would be delayed indefinitely because the the studio had “not yet met the stability and performance targets”.

In June, the publisher also scrapped ‘Life by You’ - a simulation game akin to EA’s ‘Sims’ series - and shut down its developer Paradox Tectonic, labelling the project “a clear failure to meet both our own and the company’s expectations”.