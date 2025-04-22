Pedro Pascal is “in active denial” of Joel’s death in ‘The Last of Us’ season two.

The 50-year-old actor’s Joel met his end at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in the second episode of the HBO show’s latest series - which is an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved survival title of the same name - and Pascal has now admitted he doesn’t want to think about his character’s heartbreaking fate.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I realise this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over.

“I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on ‘The Last of Us’.

“And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad.”

While Pascal - who stars in the show opposite Bella Ramsay - is grieving Joel, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ star insisted ‘The Last of Us’ is a “brilliant achievement of the storytelling”.

He said: “I have nothing but respect for the level of investment that people have in a video game or a TV show or movie or book. I experience that myself.

“I've flung books across the room because its impact is so profound on me and experiencing the story.”