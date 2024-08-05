S-GAME has refuted claims a mystery developer said “nobody needs” Xbox.

Recently, it was reported at ChinaJoy 2024 an unnamed developer at the studio - which is working on the upcoming action title ‘Phantom Blade Zero’ - said the company wasn’t interested in bringing their project to Microsoft’s platform due to Xbox’s waning popularity, particularly in the Asian market.

However, S-GAME has now hit back at these claims and insisted none of their employees made such a statement.

Taking to X, the official ‘Phantom Blade Zero’ account penned: “Recently, we noticed that some media outlets have claimed to have interviewed an unnamed developer from S-GAME at Chinajoy, who seems to have made some statements regarding the release platforms and strategy for ‘Phantom Blade Zero’.

“We want to clarify that these claimed statements do not represent S-GAME’s values or culture, as we believe in making our game accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platforms for ‘Phantom Blade Zero’.

“We are hard at work on both the development and publishing fronts to ensure that as many players as possible can enjoy our game at release and in the future.

“Our team is looking forward to sharing more development updates soon, and we are excited to bring our world premiere demo to Gamescom this month!”

While the title isn’t coming to Xbox, ‘Phantom Blade Zero’ is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC later this year.