There are no active development plans for an Xbox version of 'Final Fantasy Remake' or 'Final Fantasy Rebirth'.

Final Fantasy is a hugely successful franchise

That is according to gaming expert Alex Donaldson from VG247, who has rubbished recent speculation that efforts were being made to develop the games for the Xbox platform.

In a recent post on icon-era.com, Donaldson explained: "I'll go ahead and just outright say that to my knowledge, there is presently no active development on an Xbox version of Remake or Rebirth. They will obviously eventually do it. But as far as being in active port development now, to my understanding, which I am quite confident in, they are not. People can believe that or not, obviously, but I'd argue I'm pretty trustworthy/on the money with SEJ stuff. (sic)"

Despite this, Donaldson acknowledged that the situation could change at any time.

The industry expert pointed out that Jez Corden's recent story could ultimately prove to be correct, too.

He said: "This stuff obviously moves all the time, and things could've changed really recently and I could be wrong. Or Jez could be! But as it stands, I've heard absolutely zero about anyone on Xbox, anyway."