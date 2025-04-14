Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation 5 will be getting a price increase in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

From today (14.04.25), the Digital Edition console will be getting a price hike of £40 in the UK and €50 in mainland Europe to £430 and €450 respectively due to the current “challenging economic environment”, Sony has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Standard Edition and Digital Edition of the PS5 will now retail for AUD $830 and AUD $750 in Australia, and NZD $950 and NZD $860 in New Zealand.

In a blog post, Sony wrote: “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.

Although the consoles themselves are getting a price hike, the Disc Drive for PS5 has seen a cost reduction, and will now retail for £70, €80, AUD $125 and NZD $140, respectively.

As for Sony’s most expensive offering, the PS5 Pro will retain its £700, €800, AUD $1,200 and NZD $1,380 price tag in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, respectively.