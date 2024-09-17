Sony Interactive Entertainment’s joint CEO Hideaki Nishino has insisted consoles will stay at the “core” of its business.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s joint CEO Hideaki Nishino has insisted consoles will stay at the 'core' of its business

After the company recently revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro, the boss - who recently joined Sony as its CEO of Platform Business Group - has reaffirmed the business’ commitment to the console market, though added the corporation was looking to increase its “share of the overall game market by developing content for PCs”.

During an interview with Nikkei, he said: “I think that with mobile devices, there are many games that show advertisements, and PCs are difficult to set up, but with PlayStation, once you turn it on, you can experience the content you bought straight away.

“The store where you purchase software also offers an intuitive experience because the products are laid out in an easy-to-understand manner.”

He concluded: “There is no doubt that consoles will be at the core of our business, but by offering titles for platforms other than consoles, we will reach a wider range of customers.”

In May, Sony’s other CEO Hermen Hulst revealed the company was happy to release some of their live service games - like ‘Helldiver 2’ and ‘Concord’ - to PC, but were also looking to use its “tentpole titles” to convince users of the platform to purchase a PlayStation.

During an investor presentation, he said: “Indeed, we are bringing our titles to the PC platform and we have a dual approach here.

“On the live service side, we are releasing our titles simultaneously, so day and date on PlayStation 5 and PC.

“But with our tentpole titles - our single player or narrative-driven titles that are the backbone of what PlayStation Studios has delivered in recent years and in our history - we take a more strategic approach.”

He continued: “We introduce our great franchises to new audiences, and we're finding new audiences that are potentially going to be very interested in playing, for example, sequels on the PlayStation platform.”