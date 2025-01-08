'Ghost Of Tsushima' is being turned into an anime.

The hit 2020 action-adventure video game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment is being adapted into a "bold and groundbreaking" series in the Japanese animation style for the on-demand video subscription service Crunchyroll, owned by Sony.

The series will be based on the main game and the 2021 spin-off 'Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends' and is expected in 2027.

The original games sees the player controls Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Jin must choose between following the warrior code to fight honorably, or by using practical but dishonorable methods of repelling the Mongols with minimal casualties.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said: “The Ghost Of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking."

Head of PlayStation productions Asad Qizilbash added: “Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation.

“Ghost Of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project.”

Sony Music - the home of the likes of SZA, Harry Styles and Adele - will be in charge of the soundtrack.

The record label's President of Premium Content Tom Mackay added: “We are excited to create new opportunities for our artists to engage with such incredible global IP."

Meanwhile, A 'Ghost of Tsushima' sequel is coming in 2025 with a new protagonist.

Sucker Punch has been developing 'Ghost of Yotei', which will centre on new character Atsu and take place in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei.

Sony has confirmed the game will be set in 1603, which places it over 300 years after the original title.

Writing on the PlayStation blog, Sucker Punch's communications manager Andrew Goldfarb said: "When we set out to make a new 'Ghost' game, we wanted to maintain the core pillars established in 'Ghost of Tsushima': playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world."

He explained that the team were also looking to "innovate", and make sure they delivered something "fresh" while still feeling "familiar" to fans.

He continued: "We also wanted to continue to innovate.

"To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the 'Ghost' instead.

"At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend.

"This led us to 'Ghost of Yōtei': a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore."

The title will mark Sucker Punch's first game built specifically for the PlayStation 5 from the ground up, as the previous title was initially released on the PS4 before getting a director's cut edition.