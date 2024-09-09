PlayStation has created a Spotify playlist to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

PlayStation launched in 1994

The original PlayStation console was released back in 1994, and the gaming giant has now explained how it plans to celebrate the landmark occasion.

A blog post on the PlayStation website explains: "In collaboration with Sony Music, each month from October through January, we’ll release for the first time on Spotify a set of digital soundtracks from fan-favorite PlayStation franchises. (sic)"

The PlayStation brand has become a staple of the gaming industry over the last 30 years.

And gamers will now be able to reminisce about some of the console's biggest successes on the Spotify streaming platform.

The PlayStation blog post reads: "You can also vibe to our specially curated PlayStation 30th Anniversary playlist on Spotify today, featuring some of the most-streamed music by PlayStation gamers around the globe. (sic)"

What's more, PlayStation has teased other ways in which it plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary landmark over the coming weeks and months.

The company said: "As we celebrate 30 years of play, these upcoming activities and releases are just a taste of what’s to come. Be on the lookout for more announcements in the near future!"