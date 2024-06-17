'Pokemon Go' bosses are always trying to provide something "exciting" for fans.

The latest edition of Pokemon Go was released in early June

The augmented reality mobile game went viral upon its release in 2016 and following the latest revision - which went live for download on June 12 - director Michael Steranka has teased that there is still "more to come" with future releases.

He told Eurogamer: "New Pokémon releases over time, even before that [thread on Reddit] came out, was something very top of mind for us - we felt like, actually, yeah, it seems we slowed down a little bit on this stuff and we don't want to operate the game in that way. We want to constantly provide players something fun and exciting to chase. It just sort of naturally happened that way with the cadence of events and whatnot that we were putting together, but it's definitely something we want to course correct there, I would say. Players will start to see, in the upcoming seasons, more new Pokémon coming out that they know and love in the game."

But the gaming boss is also aware that there is a "finite" amount of Pokemons available when it comes to collecting characters from the franchise that has been developed into trading cards, television series and movies.

He added: "We also know there's a finite amount of Pokémon, at least released in the main series games. And so [we're] really trying to think about what's next there. How do we keep things exciting without needing to rely solely on a brand new release of Pokémon? That it is top of line for us. But you know what you're saying isn't news to me. It's definitely something the team is putting a lot of serious consideration around and I'm pretty excited with a lot of the discussions we've been having on that."