FuturLab will be ending support of 'PowerWash Simulator VR' in an effort to provide "job security" for its developers.

PowerWash Simulator VR

The studio announced it would no longer be providing any more updates, DLC content or support for its 2023 title – which is a VR version of 2021's 'PowerWash Simulator' – because the game "costs [FuturLab] more than it makes", though the company insisted it would not be laying off any staff as a result of this decision.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden said: "I am so sorry to let you know that we won’t be continuing support of 'PowerWash Simulator VR'. We absolutely love and believe in VR, so this doesn’t mean that we won’t support it in the future but we aren’t able to continue with support right now.

"We have been faced with a cross roads: we have a truly excellent and kind VR team who were working on a platform which costs us more than it makes, while also having a list of job openings that were looking to be filled on other projects."

While the team will no longer be working on 'PowerWash Simulator VR', Rigden said the developers would be "redeployed" on other projects.

The FuturLab boss continued: "We took the decision to redeploy our VR team into those other projects/roles. Whilst I would love to live in a world where we could support 'PowerWash Simulator' on every platform going, I will always choose job security for my team.

"While I know that you must be so disappointed, I also know that if you were in my position, you would have made the same decision."