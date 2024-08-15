Bruce Lee is coming to 'Project Kyzen'.

Bruce Lee is coming to Project Kyzen

The upcoming title – which is being developed by Impact Theory Studios – will allow gamers to play as the iconic Hollywood martial artist when it releases next week (22.08.24) after the company partnered with the Bruce Lee Family Company.

In a statement, Tom Bilyeu – the CEO and co-founder of Impact Theory – gushed about Lee, and revealed the actor's book 'Tao of Jeet Kune Do' inspired him to achieve his life goals.

He said: "Bruce Lee’s 'Tao of Jeet Kune Do' changed my life when I was young and put me on the path to developing the mindset that’s allowed me to achieve hyper-success.

"Integrating Bruce’s timeless wisdom and iconic persona into 'Project Kyzen' is a dream come true. He inspired our mission to empower gamers worldwide, and we’re beyond excited to bring Bruce Lee into the game. It allows players the chance to embody his greatness and engage with his teachings in a dynamic and immersive way."

As well as the avatar, players will be able to use custom Bruce Lee skins and accessory items in the title, which will launch with five unique Mini Battle Arena (MiBA) game modes - each designed to creative unique opportunities for storytelling.

Bruce Lee Family Company CEO Shannon Lee - who is the martial artist's daughter - added: "'Project Kyzen's dynamic, uplifting, and unique approach to gaming is a great fit with my father’s approach to entertainment and life.

"By integrating his teachings and persona into the game, we hope to inspire players to excellence and a fun-filled time!"