CD Projekt Red 'accepts and understands' the continued backlash against Cyberpunk 2077

The action-RPG was heavily criticised for being plagued with glitches and having poor performance across last-gen platforms in particular when it released in 2020, and although the studio turned the game around with the ‘Phantom City’ expansion, CD understands why some fans still can’t forgive them.

In an interview with Eurogamer, ‘Cyberpunk’ quest lead Paweł Sakso said: “It might be a situation that never happens for some of them.

“But that's unfortunately the price we have to pay for what happened.”

The developer added the studio hoped it could win disgruntled fans back with future projects like ‘The Witcher 4’ and its new I.P. ‘Hadar’.

He continued: “I hope that, throughout the work that we are doing, throughout the things we are showing, we can actually win some of those people around - and when they hear someone talking to them about the incredible experiences they can have in - let's say ‘Phantom Liberty’, or the next ‘Witcher’, next ‘Cyberpunk’, or next ‘Hadar’ - at the moment when they see there's that incredible value in that game, they will actually reach out for it, play it and enjoy it.”

Associate Director of Player Experience and Safety Karolina Nieweglowska added the team “really looked at [themselves]” following the botched launch of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, and admitted people had to “judge for themselves” whether the game was worth picking up based on the first looks at the title.

She said: “I would say we worked on ourselves and we really looked at ourselves, and what we can improve or where we needed some changes.

“Of course, you know, you can just check when the game is released. There will be reviews. I’m sure people like you will help with that. If someone is unsure, then they can wait and see. Maybe then they can decide to jump in.”