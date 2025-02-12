Krafton is looking to “accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP”.

PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton is looking to 'accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP'

The publisher - which helms the battle royale title ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ - has reported “record-breaking earnings” in 2024, with revenue for the full year rising by 41 per cent to $1.85 billion, and has now said it is hoping to push forward a new big gaming series in the near future.

CEO CH Kim said in a statement: “While continuing to expand the 'PUBG' IP, we will accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge in the global gaming market.”

Krafton attributed the year-on-year operating profit increase by 54 per cent to the “continued expansion and sustainability of the ‘PUBG’ IP”.

The Krafton boss added the studio was also looking to move away from game development and focus on contributing to the “global entertainment ecosystem” with its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

He explained: “With our AI technology defining the future of gaming experiences, we aim to evolve beyond game development as a company that ultimately advances the global entertainment ecosystem.”

Krafton is due to release its simulation title ‘inZOI’ - which is akin to Electonic Arts’ ‘The Sims 4’ - next month, and is considering a sequel to ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ “positively” after acquiring studio Tango Gameworks Inc. from Microsoft in August 2024.