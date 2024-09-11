'PUBG Mobile' has launched the new 'Play For Green' campaign to raise awareness of environmental protection.

PUBG Mobile launches Play For Green campaign

The game - one of the world's most popular mobile titles - has launched the new initiative as part of Playing For The Planet's Green Game Jam, which is supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and aims to encourage real action through video games.

As part of the campaign, 'PUBG Mobile' will feature a new official map series, a new in-game event, new challenges and exclusive themed rewards.

The goal is to empower and mobilise the game's playerbase and "facilitate the support of key real world conservation projects and showcase how we can come together to create a greener future".

In a recent global survey, 88% of players revealed they are concerned about climate change and the impact it will have on their future, with 91% already seeing the effects in their own country.

UCL professor Mark Maslin has helped 'PUBG Mobile' inegrate climate related themes into the game in the new 'Ruins of Erangel' map series in World of Wonder.

This series reimagines the heart of Erangel after 100 years of climate change, based on relevant geographical data and research which found that our planet could suffer the same fate without intervention, including "rampant sandstorms, drought and a devastating depletion of tree and plant live".

As part of 'Sandstorm' challenges, gamers have to gather essential medical packs and battle each other in a fight for surival as they try to withstand the sandstorm.

Another map, 'Exploration', "offers a unique, narrative-driven experience designed to immerse players in a powerful story about the impact of climate change".

Each checkpoint of the journey reveals more of Erangel's transformation.

The game is also running special in-game events like Run For Green from September 11 to 24 as their spring distance across the title's classic modes contributing towards server-wide milestones in aid of projects protecting vital habitats around the world.

In an excusive paper, Professor Maslin has encouraged people to "continue the conversation" about the issues facing our planet with family and friends, while being sure to "switch off devices when not using them".

He has also advised walking as much as possible and being "vehicle savvy", while limimting meat consumption and choosing renewable energy where possible.

Recycling is another big action to undertake to help, while people should support sustainable brands, speak to local organisations about green policies, and support environmental organisations as well as volunteering where possible.

