PUBG Studios has unveiled a new top-down shooter called ‘Project ARC’.

The company - which developed the popular 2017 battle royale - revealed the upcoming title would be a 5v5 shooter that promises “realistic and fast-paced top-down shooting experience inspired by ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’.”

According to Eurogamer, publisher Krafton said ‘Project ARC’ would centre on “skill-based, thrilling” gunfights through the likes of assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers and more.

The studio added the game was built around “widely-known bomb mission rules”, meaning teams have to either hack or defend a hidden crypt each match - with the hacking team trying to blow up the walls surrounding the room to install a Decrypter device, while the other group has to stop that from happening.

‘Project ARC’ also boats a shared real-time line of sight, which is viewed from a top-down perspective.

Krafton explained: “Modern warfare [is] based on disrupting the enemy’s line of sight, securing your view quickly, and attacking before the enemy notices you.

“Real-time line of sight shared with your teammates ... creates immediate, non-verbal cooperation, allowing you to experience fast-paced closed-quarters-battle combat with your teammates.”

Currently, ‘Project ARC’ does not have a release date, nor has it been confirmed whether the game will be playable on any other platform besides Steam.