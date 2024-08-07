'A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead' will be released this autumn.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

The highly anticipated solo survival horror game - which is set in the universe of the 'A Quiet Place' movie franchise - has been developed by Stormind Games and will be published by Saber Interactive.

Now, it's been confirmed the title will be released on October 17, 2024.

In 'The Road Ahead', players take control of a young woman trying to survive the world after blind alien creatures arrive and leave society in a state of collapse and disarray due to their hypersensitive hearing.

It takes place on day 105 of the apocalypse, placing it between new prequel 'A Quiet Place: Day One' and the original movie on the timeline.

A new trailer confirms the title is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when it releases.

It also reveals some hints about the gameplay, as the protagonist Alex (voiced by Anairis Quinones) is asthmatic.

Given that silence is vital to staying alive in 'A Quiet Place', players will face a tough challenge managing Alex's condition to stay quiet and survive any alien encounters alongside her boyfiend Martin.

They will have tools at their hispoal, including a microphone to let the player keep track of sound levels.

The developers previously said: "The 'A Quiet Place' video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they've never felt before."