Ubisoft has announced ‘Rainbow Six Siege X’.

Rainbow Six Siege X has been announced by Ubisoft

The studio released the original ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ in 2015 and has been updating the tactical shooter title ever since, and Ubisoft has now revealed it will be giving the game its biggest overhaul ever with ‘Rainbow Six Siege X’.

In a blog post, Ubisoft teased the project will be “the biggest transformation in the game's history, including new tactical gameplay, graphical and audio upgrades, and more”.

After posting a teaser trailer of ‘Rainbow Six Siege X’, Ubisoft also confirmed it would be giving fans a full reveal of the title on 13 March 2025.

At Ubisoft’s Six Invitational showcase, developer Joshua Mills explained ‘Rainbow Six Siege X’ was not a sequel to the original 2015 title, and instead was a "major evolution" of the first game that would usher in the next decade for the franchise.

Taking to the stage at the event, he said: “It is not ‘Siege 2’, and it’s not just another update. It’s a major evolution.

“We’re expanding and reinforcing the very foundation of ‘Siege’ to ensure it remains the pinnacle of tactical PvP first-person shooters.

“This means major graphical and audio upgrades, refined game-feel, and new ways to enjoy the game, all while staying true to what makes the core of ‘Siege’ so special.”

Fellow Ubisoft developer Alex Karpazis added ‘Rainbow Six Siege X’ would be “such a significant leap forward”.