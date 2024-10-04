‘Red Dead Redemption’s lead designer Christian Cantamessa and ‘Mario + Rabbids’ creator Davide Soliani have formed a new studio called Day 4 Night.

Red Dead Redemption’s lead designer Christian Cantamessa and ‘Mario + Rabbids’ creator Davide Soliani have formed a new studio called Day 4 Night

The company - which received funding from Krafton and 1Up Ventures - will be headed by the two industry leaders who will begin working on a new I.P. for their first project.

In a statement, Cantamessa said: “When I first fell in love with video games at the start of my career, I saw the power of this new medium to tell stories never told before and create worlds that could transform people.

“Day 4 Night is a return to that innovative spirit, to that innocence, to that unbridled creativity.”

The studio - which will have offices in Los Angeles, California and Milan - also includes Ubisoft developers Cristina Nava, Gian Marco Zanna and Luca Breda, who also worked on the ‘Mario + Rabbids’ series as well as ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’, ‘Just Dance’ and ‘Ghost Recon’.

Soliani teased the new company was working on a game that would be “a reflection of everything [he’s] ever wanted to experience as a player”.

He said: “What we are crafting at Day 4 Night is a reflection of everything I’ve ever wanted to experience as a player - joy, adventure, poetry, action, wonder, and the pleasure of working with friends.

“It’s a lullaby for my soul and a serenade to our industry, to the magic and the madness of creating worlds from nothing. It’s a story about triumphs, challenges, dreams, to light the path we walk together.”