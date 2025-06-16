Red Dead Redemption star Rob Wiethoff has teased there is some “exciting news” coming this week.

The 48-year-old actor voiced protagonist John Marston in Rockstar Games’ 2010 action-adventure western title, and has now given a cryptic statement about some upcoming news that he is hoping to share by the end of this week.

During a recent stream, Wiethoff said: “I've got such exciting news. I can’t share it with you right now. It’s absolutely killing me.

“By the end of this week, hopefully sooner – not as soon as tomorrow, but definitely before Friday. Oh, my goodness! The news that I have to share, and I won’t be the only one sharing it, I cannot wait for you to know what’s going on.

“And that’s all I can say. That’s all I can think about right now.

You will know soon enough. I am so excited, I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game, other than I want to tell you something so bad.”

After Red Dead Redemption, Wiethoff returned to voice John Marston in its expansion Undead Nightmare, and the 2018 prequel Red Dead Redemption 2.