Remedy Entertainment has confirmed it is working closely with Rockstar Games on the upcoming remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

In a recent update to investors, Remedy - the studio behind the action franchise - said the project has now entered the production readiness stage, with development expected to ramp up significantly in the coming months.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in a statement: “The Max Payne 1 and 2 remake project continues its progress and remains in full production.

“In the second quarter, the team built on steady momentum from earlier in the year.

“Collaboration with Rockstar Games remains close and productive, ensuring alignment as the project advances toward its next major phase.”

Remedy is expected to develop the Max Payne 1 and 2 remake while Rockstar serves as the publisher.

Remedy did not disclose whether funding for the remake would be a 50/50 split between itself and Rockstar, nor did it reveal how much either studio is contributing to the project.

Originally launched in 2001 and 2003, the Max Payne games became cult classics thanks to their gritty noir storytelling, cinematic presentation, and signature “bullet time” gunplay.

While there is no confirmed release window yet, Remedy has stated that the collaboration with Rockstar ensures the project has the resources and creative input needed to meet fan expectations.

With both companies’ reputations for high production values, the Max Payne remakes could become one of the most anticipated shooter releases of the generation.