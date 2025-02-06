Capcom is sunsetting 'Resident Evil Re:Verse' after just over two years.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be no more from June 29

The multi-player spin-off, which comes with 'Resident Evil Village', will be shutting down on June 29, as the developer feels it has "served its original, celebratory purpose admirably."

It will no longer be available from online stores from March 3.

A statement read: "Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release.

"Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably.

"We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and we deeply apologise for bringing you this disappointing news."

After being delayed, 'Resident Evil Re:Verse' was finally released in October 2022.

Meanwhile, a new 'Resident Evil' game was announced by Capcom.

After rumours began to swirl that the studio was working on another entry into the beloved horror series last year, 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' director Koshi Nakanishi confirmed they had started development on a new title in the franchise, with him at the helm.

During the Capcom Next Summer 2024 stream, he said: "We're making a new 'Resident Evil'.

"It was really difficult to figure out what to do after ['Resident Evil 7'], but I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial.

"I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."

Nakanishi has long been a part of the series, having headed 'Resident Evil 7', directed 'Resident Evil Mercenaries 3D' for the Nintendo 3DS, and also served as a designer on 'Resident Evil 5'.