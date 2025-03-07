Respawn Entertainment has reportedly cancelled an unannounced multiplayer first-person-shooter.

The studio - which developed the battle royale title ‘Apex Legends’ - had been working on an “incubation project” that was described as a new multiplayer shooter, but former production coordinator at Respawn Emilee Evans has now claimed the game has been scrapped and she has been let go.

In a since-deleted post on LinkedIn, she wrote: “The unannounced incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week, so I am joining the group of extremely talented and kind people in the games industry searching for a new role.”

This supposed game cancellation is separate to that of Respawn’s other shelved first-person-shooter, which would have been a ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ title.

The ‘Mandalorian’ shooter was reportedly going to be set between the events of ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘A New Hope’, though was canned in February 2024 as a part of publisher Electronic Arts’ restructuring programme, which saw five per cent of its staff lose their jobs.

Meanwhile, Respawn has also been working on a ‘Star Wars’ real-time-strategy game with Bit Reactor, which is reportedly due to be officially unveiled next month.

Headed up by industry veteran Greg Forestch, the game will apparently be revealed at the next Star Wars Celebration at Makuhari Messe in Japan, which is slated to take place between 18 and 20 April 2025.