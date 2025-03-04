Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that 'Split Fiction' will run on various platforms.

Electronic Arts has announced that Split Fiction will run on various platforms

The upcoming action-adventure game - which will be released on March 6 - will be released on both Playstation and XBox and will boast a rate of 60 FPS in order to give users a "smooth" experience overall.

EA said: "Split Fiction will also be launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and we have made great efforts to create an optimised experience for those of you who plan to play on either console. The game will run at 60fps, giving you and your co-op partner a smooth action adventure thrill ride with Mio and Zoe inside their vivid and beautiful simulated worlds."

The company added that the game - which follows authors Mio and Zoe after they become imprisoned in the world of their stories - will offer "dynamic" visuals as it adopts a high resolution format.

It said: "PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to play 'Split Fiction' in incredible detail with the game running at dynamic 4k resolution, meanwhile players on the Xbox Series S will play at a resolution of 1080p.,"