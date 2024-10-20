Riot Games has announced more 'League of Legends' layoffs to make sure they "have the right expertise".

League of Legends

The studio's co-founder Marc Merrill has confirmed the changes this week and insisted while they are letting go of an unknown number of developers, they still want to increase the size of the team.

In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "I want to share some important updates about @leagueoflegends PC.

"We’ve made changes to our teams and how we work to make sure we can keep improving the League experience now and for the long-term.

"But I want to be clear: we’re not slowing down work on the game you love. We’re investing heavily in solving today’s challenges faster while also building for the future.

"As part of these changes, we’ve made the tough decision to eliminate some roles.

"This isn’t about reducing headcount to save money — it’s about making sure we have the right expertise so that League continues to be great for another 15 years and beyond."

He insisted that "effectiveness" is more of a priority than the size for the development team, but Merrill promised a "larger" team in the future.

He continued: "While team effectiveness is more important than team size, the League team will eventually be even larger than it is today as we develop the next phase of League."

He also said those affected by the lay offs will be given "a minimum of six months' pay" along with other benefits.

The studio head added: "For Rioters who are laid off, we’re supporting them with a severance package that includes a minimum of six months' pay, annual bonus, job placement assistance, health coverage, and more.

"We have full confidence in @RiotMeddler, @RiotPabro, and the League leadership team, who are leading the charge in this next phase of League’s journey, and we look forward to sharing more about our ambitious plans in the future."