‘Roblox’ CEO Dave Baszucki has told parents that are concerned about their children’s safety should not allow them to play the game.

The sandbox title has been marred by controversy after it was claimed ‘Roblox’ was being used to expose children to harmful and explicit content - including grooming from predators - and the game’s boss has now said parents who are worried about protecting their children from inappropriate content should keep them off the platform.

In an interview with the BBC, Baszucki said: “My first message would be, if you're not comfortable, don't let your kids be on ‘Roblox’.

“That sounds a little counter-intuitive, but I would always trust parents to make their own decisions.”

After reports about the potential dangers posed against children using ‘Roblox’ surfaced last October, the Roblox Corporation rolled out several major child safety features, including parental controls.

While Baszucki insisted “tens of millions” of players have “amazing experiences” on the platform, the studio boss emphasised the company was doing all it can to crack down on any troubling activity on ‘Roblox’ and ensure the game remains a safe space for all its users.

He said: “We do in the company take the attitude that any bad, even one bad incident, is one too many.

“We watch for bullying, we watch for harassment, we filter all of those kinds of things, and I would say behind the scenes, the analysis goes on all the way to, if necessary, reaching out to law enforcement.”