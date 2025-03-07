‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ is set to receive the sequel ‘RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business’ this summer.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is to release in summer 2025

The upcoming first-person-shooter - which will follow on from 2023’s ‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ and see the return of developer Teyon - was announced at yesterday’s (06.03.25) Nacon Connect 2025 event, where the “stand-alone follow-up” was revealed to be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in a few months’ time.

The game’s description reads: “The OmniTower is their fortress, violence is their language. Face off against elite mercenaries all the way to the top of the tower and uphold the law amidst chaos.

“When a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building and turns it into their deadly fortress, RoboCop must take action and put a stop to their plans to undermine law and order.”

Publisher Nacon teased players will have to face new threats in the OmniTower, with every floor being “riddled with deadly traps, and heavily armed elite troops”.

They said: “Expect to face minigun-toting armoured squads, special forces equipped with jet packs or even katana-wielding foes who look more machine than man.”

More details about ‘RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business’s features and an exact release date will be announced soon.