Tango Gameworks was actively developing a second ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ title when Krafton bought the studio.

The publisher acquired the company in August after former owner Microsoft announced it would be closing the studio in May, and now Krafton’s head of corporate development Maria Park has revealed Tango was working on the next entry in the action franchise when it was sold.

When GameIndustry.biz asked Park if the studio was interested in making a second ‘Hi-Fi Rush’, she said: “That’s what the team really wants. I think [they] want to work on ‘Hi-Fi Rush' DLC [too] because they are dedicated to ensuring that ‘Hi-Fi Rush 2’ upholds high standards of quality.

“They don't want to rush the sequel but take the necessary time to refine the game and come up with a different experience.”

The Krafton higher-up added the next game was currently “on hold” because the studio is waiting for Microsoft to transfer all of the relevant assets over to them, but emphasised work on the title would continue “for sure”.

She said: “I think the build that we looked at was about six months old when we went to meet with them.

“At the moment, because the I.P. acquisition is in progress, it's been on hold because all the related assets and tools will be transferred to Krafton from Microsoft. But yes, we'll continue working on it for sure. Like I said, we won't really rush to the market just to deliver a sequel.

“We want to make sure that the sequel is actually at a quality level that surpasses the community's expectations.”