Saints Row reboot developer 'didn't know what they were building' Saber boss Matthew Karch has said

The studio had helmed the disappointing 2022 reboot of its 2006 action-adventure title before it was closed by its then-parent company Embracer Group the following year, and now Saber's boss has admitted Volition "didn't know what they were building" with the 'Saints Row' reboot.

In an interview with Game File, Karch – who worked under Embracer through Saber before the studio was sold off in 2024 – said: "They didn't know what they were building. They didn't have any real direction. It couldn't last. And so, who's going to fund them for the next game after that disaster?

"The days of throwing money at games other than maybe the 'Grand Theft Auto's of the world [are] over ... It's over."

Karch explained failure on this scale would unfortunately lead to layoffs.

He said: "If I were running a team in California, my goal would be, 'Okay. Who are the absolutely must-haves in this group? And they exist.

"We have American talent [at Saber.] And who could do this for, you know, a quarter of the price in Poland?'"