Sega Sammy Holdings has reached an agreement to acquire Stakelogic.

Sega to acquire Stakelogic

The Japanese global holding company and conglomerate, formed from the merger of Sega and Sammy Corporation in 2004, has announced that it will buy the Netherlands-based online gambling company for around $141 million.

Sega issued a notice to investors saying that it "resolved to enter into a definitive agreement to acquire Stakelogic B.V. (“Stakelogic”), a company which operates a B2B iGaming content supplier business headquartered in Netherlands, through SSC (the “Acquisition”). Stakelogic and SSC have agreed to enter into the definitive agreement on the same date."

The statement went on: "The closing of the Acquisition is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions, and the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The Acquisition is expected to close by the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March, 2026."

The Stakelogic deal will help the company capture a share of the lucrative sports betting and online casino market in the United States.

Sega said: "In November 2023, through SSC, we entered into the acquisition agreement with GAN, which is developing a B2B platform in the U.S. in order to enter the North American iGaming market, which we have positioned as our target market.

"After the integration of GAN, we believe that the addition of Stakelogic’s unique gaming content to the GAN B2B platform, which is their strength, will enable it to become a gaming service provider that can offer a comprehensive range of services. This will accelerate the speed of our growth in the gaming market and create an even greater competitive edge than GAN’s stand-alone development.

"We believe that the combination of these outstanding technologies and gaming content with the customer network of SSC, which has been providing quality gaming content and equipment to North American land casino operators, is expected to create synergies and contribute significantly to the expansion of our gaming business."