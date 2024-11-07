Sega is delisting games from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Golden Axe is among the classic titles getting de-listed from the eShop

The titles include classics such as 'Crazy Taxi', 'Golden Axe', and 'Virtua Fighter 2', which will no longer be available to buy from the digital storefront from December 6, 2025.

Sega said: "Select games and bundles will be delisted from virtual stores, becoming unavailable for new purchases. Your owned games will still be available in your library."

However, some games will still be playable via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

It is also removing games from Steam, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Meanwhile, Sega announced last year that it is to reboot five classic titles: 'Crazy Taxi', 'Jet Set Radio', 'Golden Axe', 'Streets of Rage', and 'Shinobi'.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Sega co-chief operating officer and Sega of America CEO Shuji Utsumi explained that the company wanted to cater to all audiences with their titles.

He said: “We really want to show edginess and a rebellious mindset.

“The concept of games like ‘Jet Set Radio’ is advanced. The original creators are involved again, and its time is now.

“It’s a good time where people can appreciate all kinds of concepts.”

Shuji was then asked if Sega would consider reviving other popular franchises, such as ‘Virtua Fighter’, to which the CEO revealed they were “evaluating” it.

He said: “We are evaluating right now. 'Virtua Fighter’ doesn’t use so many tricks, special moves like in ‘Street Fighter’ it’s very realistic. How can we make it more dramatic? It’s something we’re working on.”