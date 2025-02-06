Sega has filed a new trademark for a product called 'Sonic Blitz'.

Sega has recently filed a trademark for a mystery product called 'Sonic Blitz'

Japanese trademark database Chizai Watch has a listing of the trademark, which, according to Nintendo Life, covers "education and entertainment, machinery, ROM cartridges, programs for home consoles, optical discs, headphones, speakers, electronic circuits..."

Whether it's a new video game or not remains unknown and as with all trademark filings, it doesn't always mean the product will come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Sega is considering launching a subscription service.

The gaming giant - which is best known for creating the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise - revealed that while the idea is something they "cannot disclose" specifically, the concept is being discussed in some capacity.

Sega's president Shuji Utsumi told the BBC: "We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now."