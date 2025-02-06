Sega has filed a new trademark for a product called 'Sonic Blitz'.
Japanese trademark database Chizai Watch has a listing of the trademark, which, according to Nintendo Life, covers "education and entertainment, machinery, ROM cartridges, programs for home consoles, optical discs, headphones, speakers, electronic circuits..."
Whether it's a new video game or not remains unknown and as with all trademark filings, it doesn't always mean the product will come to fruition.
Meanwhile, Sega is considering launching a subscription service.
The gaming giant - which is best known for creating the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise - revealed that while the idea is something they "cannot disclose" specifically, the concept is being discussed in some capacity.
Sega's president Shuji Utsumi told the BBC: "We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now."
Tagged in Sega