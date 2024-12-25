Sega is considering launching a subscription service.

The gaming giant - which is best known for creating the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise - revealed that while the idea is something they "cannot disclose" specifically, the concept is being discussed in some capacity.

Sega's president Shuji Utsumi told the BBC: "We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now."

Other companies to offer such a service - which operates on a cloud basis and allows users to access a virtual catalogue in exchange for a monthly fee - include Sony with their PlayStation Plus service and Microsoft with the Games Pass for Xbox users.

Earlier this year, Microsoft confirmed that every single one of their XBox titles will eventually become available on the service.

Xbox president Sarah Bond said at the Bloomberg Technology Summit: "We know our core users love Game Pass. Game Pass is a gaming subscription, you get a whole portfolio of games, but importantly, you get every single one of our games we build day one in Game Pass.