The Sega Saturn is set to get a new game near 30 years after it launched – the ‘Parking Garage Rally Circuit’.

It comes amid a boom for nostalgia-driven gaming, with 2024 seeing a surge of new titles designed for classic systems like the Game Boy Advance, Mega Drive, NES, Super Nintendo, and Sega Dreamcast.

‘Xeno Crisis’ was one stand-out launch when it was released across platforms from the PS4 and Nintendo Switch to the SNES, Mega Drive, N64, and NEO GEO CD.

But one often-overlooked console has been the Sega Saturn.

The ‘Parking Garage Rally Circuit’ arcade-style racing game from solo developer Walaber is currently in development for PC and Linux.

It promises a Nintendo Switch release if it reaches 50,000 sales and a Sega Saturn release upon hitting 100,000 sales.

The game’s aesthetic is billed as a love letter to the Sega Saturn, with a visual style and gameplay that hark back to the console’s heyday. Players race through various US parking garages transformed into racecourses, utilising chain-based drifting to gain Mario Kart-style speed boosts.

The developer aims to capture the look, feel, and sound of a lost Sega Saturn title, as evident in the engaging gameplay trailer.

An official description of the game says: “‘Parking Garage Rally Circuit’ delivers delightfully fun time trial racing that’s easy to pick up and play but requires skill to master as you unlock new car classes and compete to top the leaderboards.”

The title blends rally and circuit racing, featuring a single-player, time-trial format on lap-based tracks in parking garages.

Adding to the challenge, the courses evolve with new obstacles forming each lap, incorporating dynamic physics, a straightforward interface, and nostalgic polygon visuals.

‘Parking Garage Rally Circuit’ is already available to wishlist on Steam.