SEGA is collaborating with Nickelodeon for the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds game.

The developer debuted an exclusive new trailer for the highly anticipated game, which is slated for release in September, during the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday (21.06.25) that showcased characters from SpongeBob SquarePants racing alongside favourites from the world of Sonic.

Fans were given a glimpse of a new SpongeBob-themed car and track and were also teased with future Nickelodeon-themed content from the Avatar universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Gamers who purchase the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition can experience the Season Pass, which features the Nickelodeon content as well as recently announced Minecraft characters, vehicles and tracks, characters from the Netflix series Sonic Prime and two more unannounced collaborations.

Players can look forward to more details surrounding the Season Pass and Nickelodeon content soon!

SEGA's approach contrasts hugely to that of Nintendo and Mario Kart, which has so far resisted the temptation to add guest characters from outside the developer's line-up of games.

The veteran Sonic producer Takashi Iizuka revealed that the development team behind Sonic Racing: Crossworlds started from scratch to create a "balanced, fair" racing title.

Iizuka said: "They wanted to make sure the racing itself without any items was fair and fun.

"The dev team really took things down to the base level, and wanted to have that fun, competitive racing mechanic."

The producer explained that the developers did "a lot of playtests" and "removed" things that were "very stressful for players and anything that always allowed people to come back from behind and win all the time".

Iizuka said that the team eventually settled on just "the right amount of chaotic" that retained the feeling of being fun and "always feeling fair to the racers".