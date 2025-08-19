SEGA has revealed Sonic the Hedgehog’s Dr. Eggman will be coming to Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

The upcoming DLC is due in early 2026 and will be available to players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition.

SEGA teased on social media: “Who’s that lurking in the shadows? Prepare to unleash the power of the Shinobi and face off against legendary bosses in the SEGA Villains Stage of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance!

“The first challenger stepping forward to take on Joe Musashi is the evil genius from the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Dr. Eggman.”

More SEGA villains are expected to be added later, with SEGA teasing that “more enemies will be revealed, so keep your eye out for more updates”.

Ahead of the game’s release on August 29, 2025, SEGA is also rolling out several promotional tie-ins.

Wu-Tang Clan legacy artist Young Dirty Bastard will debut a new track inspired by Shinobi called The Path Just Begun, releasing on August 21 across streaming platforms.

SEGA added that a gameplay trailer combining the song with action footage will drop the same day.

Fans can also purchase a limited-run Shinobi x Dirty Magic clothing collection, featuring t-shirts and hoodies available on Amazon.

Meanwhile, speedrunners can take part in the Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Ninja Legacy Challenge, which runs until August 24 and tasks players with speedrunning both Shinobi III and the free demo of the new game.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with pre-orders live now.

A free demo featuring the game’s first stage, Oboro Village, is available across all major platforms.