Bloober Team's 'Silent Hill 2' remake will let players turn off the UI and apply a "90s filter".

Silent Hill 2

The developer has updated fans on its upcoming remake of the iconic horror game and revealed some new features to add to the immersion.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Bloober Team said: "Looking for the most immersive way to play SILENT HILL 2?

"You'll have an option to turn off all UI elements!

"We've also created a "90s filter" with grain effect, color correction and screen adjustments to complete the old-school experience."

Combined, these two features bring the aesthetic closer to the original 'Silent Hill 2' title, with no UI elements including a health bar. as well as heavy film grain and fog.

However, some fans have quickly pointed out that the 90s filter is somewhat inaccurately named, given the classic game actually came out in 2001.

Some gamers have been sceptical about the upcoming remake, but Bloober Team boss Piotr Babieno is still "dreaming" that people will "trust" them with the franchise.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, Babieno said: "I am dreaming that gamers will trust us, but I realise that trust is earned through actions, not through words. So that's why we have a policy of not commenting [on the specifics of the project] and raising hopes.

"We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can't ask for anything more than 'give us a chance.'"

The boss then stressed the team was trying to make "all possible fans happy" with the remake, but added the studio had to remain "very faithful to [them]selves".

He said: "I really hope that when people play for the first time, they will understand that th