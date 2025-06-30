SEGA and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up for a Sonic the Hedgehog crossover with Magic: The Gathering, launching three new Secret Lair drops next month.

Sonic the Hedgehog is to crossover with Magic: The Gathering for a special collection

Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast has announced a Secret Lair x Sonic the Hedgehog collection for Magic: The Gathering, marking the first official crossover between the Sonic franchise and the popular trading card game.

The set includes three themed drops and goes on sale from 14 July via MagicSecretLair.com, available in both foil and non-foil editions.

The Friends and Foes drop features brand-new Magic cards depicting Sonic characters such as Knuckles, Tails, Amy Rose, Shadow, and Dr. Eggman, each illustrated with original artwork - including work from well-known Sonic artists making their Magic debut.

The Chasing Adventure drop offers redesigned versions of iconic Magic cards like Sol Ring and Generous Gift, now themed around Sonic’s world.

Players will also find new interpretations of spells like Open the Armory and Deadly Dispute, complete with unique Sonic-inspired visuals and a redesigned Treasure token.

The third drop, Turbo Gear, focuses on reimagined artefact cards. Notable entries include The Reaver Cleaver, styled as Knuckles’s Gloves, Hammer of Nazahn reworked as Amy’s Piko Piko Hammer, and Weatherlight transformed into Tornado - Sonic’s classic biplane.

The set is designed to complement Friends and Foes, encouraging players to mix and match for Sonic-themed gameplay combos.

In a joint statement, Wizards of the Coast and SEGA said the crossover offers “a lightning-fast trip through the Sonic universe… with iconic characters and legendary Magic cards reimagined like never before”.