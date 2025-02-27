SEGA has announced ‘Sonic Rumble’ will get its full release in spring 2025.

Sonic Rumble is to launch globally in spring 2025

The multiplayer PC and mobile game - which is being developed by the Sonic Team and Rovio Entertainment - has already had a soft launch with its early-access period, but publisher SEGA has now confirmed ‘Sonic Rumble’ will be releasing globally in a few months.

In a blog post, SEGA wrote: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to our players and ‘Sonic’ fans for their patience in waiting for the global launch of ‘Sonic Rumble’.

“The team is committed to delivering a memorable experience for Sonic fans with even more new game mechanics, new features, and more exciting content to look forward to.”

As well as its global launch, SEGA also revealed the game would be releasing update 1.2.0, which will include several new modes and features, including Rival Rank, Quick Rumble and Crews.

Rival Rank will be ‘Sonic Rumble’s new competitive mode, and Quick Rumble will offer players a one-round match.

As for Crews, SEGA described it as a feature in which players “band together to take on the competition and earn even more rewards”.

The publisher added it was making ‘Sonic Rumble’ a “truly unique” experience by “embracing the abilities of your favourite characters from across Sonic’s universe”.

SEGA said: “Ever wanted to stun rivals with Amy's Piko Piko Hammer? Now you can! Selected characters get a set of unique abilities to shake up the competition.”