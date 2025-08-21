Sony has raised PlayStation 5 prices in the United States as it battles rising costs and a slowing video game market.

All three PS5 consoles will see a similar price rise and the most expensive Pro version now has a recommended retail price of $749.99.

This is because the company faces a "challenging economic environment", according to Sony Interactive Entertainment's vice president of global marketing Isabelle Tomatis.

The price hikes come into effect from Thursday (21.08.25) after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on most of the country's trading partners, including Japan, which has sparked fears of rising costs.

Tomatis said: "We've made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the US starting 21 August."

She added that the base model of the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 in the US.

The blog post explained that the recommended retail prices for PS5 accessories will remain unchanged and the firm has no price changes to announce for other territories.

US importers of Japanese goods face a 15 per cent tariff on products they sell and American gamers have seen similar price hikes from firms such as Nintendo, which recently increased the cost of its original Nintendo Switch console.

The $75 price rise on titles such as Mario Kart World has sparked criticism from players over the increasing costs of gaming.

Sony had raised the prices of PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide earlier this year as a result of "challenging" market conditions.

The cost of the digital edition of the PS5 console in the UK has increased by £40 to £429.99 and its price for European customers by around €50 to €499.99.

Tomatis also confirmed that PlayStation 5 prices would also increase in Australia and New Zealand - including for physical versions that contain a disc drive.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis, explained that the disc-free version of the PS5 had formed a larger share of Sony's sales over the past 18 months.

He explained that the price adjustment had brought "the digital edition more into alignment with the standard version".