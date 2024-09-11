Sony has officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro.

PlayStation 5

The gaming giant has announced plans for the "next step" in the evolution of consoles four years after the release of the PS5, and they described it as their "most advanced and innovative console hardware to date".

In a blog post, the team have promised an upgraded GPU which "67 percent more Compute Units" and "28 percent faster memory" than the current PS5.

Sony added: "Overall, this enables up to 45 percent faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother."

They have also confirmed "even more powerful ray tracing" to provide "more dynamic reflection and refraction of light", as well as "an AI-driven upscaling" to "provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail".

Other enhancements hyped up by Song include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which they say will work on over 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games, which could help "stabilise or improve the performance" of these games.

They added: "It’s humbling to see how game creators have embraced the latest technology from PS5 Pro, and several games will be patched with free software updates for gamers to take advantage of PS5 Pro’s features.

"These games can be identified with a PS5 Pro Enhanced label within their title."

The console will be available for £699.99 as disc-less console, meaning gamers will need to pay another £99.99 for a separate disc drive if they don't have one already, while a vertical stand will set players back another £24.99.