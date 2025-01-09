Sony has unveiled new technology that could see scents and atmospherics used to "fully immerse" players in games.

The PlayStation maker unveiled the Future Immersive Entertainment Concept kit at CES 2025, which is in a similar vein to the 4D cinema and theme park experiences already available.

The preview saw a room filled with Sony Crystal LED screens and people carrying torches as they experienced what it could be like to play 'The Last Of Us' with this exciting all-sensory experience.

Sony said: “One of the pillars of Sony’s creative entertainment vision is the idea of narrative everywhere, where stories from Sony are transformed across new and exciting mediums.

“This Future Immersive Entertainment Concept aims to explore these possibilities. This proof-of-concept project combines the latest location-based technologies, Sony Crystal LED panels, engaging audio, haptics, scent and atmospherics to fully immerse you into the world of the story.”

Two years ago, Sony submitted a patent for a smell-o-vision aroma system, which would emit scents with lights and sounds at key points.

In 2020, Sony released the DualSense controller for the PS5 with haptic feedback that enables users to feel the textures of surfaces, the resistance of pulling a bowstring, and the recoil of weapons using voice-coil actuators.