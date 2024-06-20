Sony will be skipping Gamescom 2024.

PlayStation will not be showcasing anything at Gamescom

After the PlayStation maker revealed at its own State of Play event that it has no new games for its existing franchises coming out until the next fiscal year, it has nothing to show at the big game event, which kicks off on August 21.

A statement issued to the German website Games Wirtschaft read: "Sony Interactive currently has no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024."

This comes after Nintendo also confirmed it will not be part of Gamescom.

At the Sony event ‘Alien Rogue Incursion’ and the ‘Silent Hill 2’ Remake received release windows.

During the May event, the company announced that their upcoming PSVR2 title based on the sci-fi movie series is due to launch during the Holiday season of 2024, and released a trailer which revealed the player would be exploring a crashed ship on the planet Purdan while the resident Xenomorph stalks its prey.

As for the highly-anticipated remake of Konami’s horror classic, the game received another terrifying trailer, and was confirmed to be releasing on October 28 2024.

Sony also revealed ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ and its ‘Valhalla’ DLC would be launching on PC on September 19, and is due to support higher frame rates, DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR, and super ultra-wide monitors.

Other games revealed at the presentation included Firewalk's PvP shooter ‘Concord’, Grinding Gear Games’ RPG ‘Path of Exile 2’ and ‘Until Dawn’s PS5 and PC releases, with the first title set to launch on August 23, while the latter two are slated to go on sale in the autumn and winter 2024 respectively.

Beyond 2024, Skydance’s PSVR2 game ‘Behemoth’, Capcom’s action-adventure ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’, TipsWorks and Infold Games’ RPG ‘Ballad of Antara’ and Omega Forces’ hack-and-slash title ‘Dynasty Warriors Origins’ were confirmed to be releasing at some point next year.

At the end of the event, Sony unveiled their fan-favourite platformer ‘Astro Bot’ would be returning for a “super-sized” adventure on September 6, on PS5, in which players will be able to explore over 80 unique worlds.